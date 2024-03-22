Barclays Raises DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $239.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $194.00 to $239.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DKS. Loop Capital increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $205.95.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $224.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.00 and a 200 day moving average of $138.23. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $224.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.84%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $856,426,000 after purchasing an additional 494,939 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,334,018 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $342,984,000 after buying an additional 94,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $261,933,000 after buying an additional 289,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,734 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $151,983,000 after purchasing an additional 286,988 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,300,990 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $171,978,000 after acquiring an additional 295,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.