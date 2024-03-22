Analysts Set Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT at $40.79

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.79.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZION shares. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 4,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,602,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $744,893 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

