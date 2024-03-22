Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $106.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.33. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.69 and a twelve month high of $66.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 16,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,458,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,207,000 after buying an additional 395,289 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 84.4% during the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after buying an additional 73,274 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 624,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,786,000 after buying an additional 99,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 260,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after buying an additional 21,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

