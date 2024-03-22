Guggenheim Boosts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $185.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Guggenheim from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DRI. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.25.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $163.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.88. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $176.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,745,578,000 after buying an additional 3,116,792 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after purchasing an additional 532,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after acquiring an additional 455,588 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 55.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,168,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $167,359,000 after purchasing an additional 418,860 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

