Mizuho Begins Coverage on Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW)

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MCW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.36. Mister Car Wash has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $230.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mister Car Wash

In other news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $37,350.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,944.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,617 shares of company stock worth $1,802,136 over the last ninety days. 71.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

