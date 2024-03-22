Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $180.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.25.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $163.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $176.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.36%.

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,809,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,244,000 after buying an additional 169,642 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,418,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,075,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

