TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG) Major Shareholder Purchases $595,036.04 in Stock

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder L6 Holdings Inc. purchased 60,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $595,036.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,401,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,885,892. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

L6 Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TruBridge alerts:

On Thursday, March 14th, L6 Holdings Inc. acquired 128,814 shares of TruBridge stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $1,188,953.22.

On Tuesday, March 12th, L6 Holdings Inc. acquired 100,000 shares of TruBridge stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $988,000.00.

TruBridge Price Performance

Shares of TruBridge stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $137.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.62. TruBridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $30.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of TruBridge in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TruBridge

About TruBridge

(Get Free Report)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TruBridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TruBridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.