Barclays Begins Coverage on Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RY. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of RY stock opened at $100.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.24 and a 200 day moving average of $92.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $102.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.