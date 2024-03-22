NIKE’s (NKE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $111.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on NIKE from $131.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.50.

NYSE NKE opened at $100.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.79. NIKE has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its stake in NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

