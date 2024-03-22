Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.8% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

AEM stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.04. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

