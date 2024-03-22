Brokerages Set Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Target Price at $132.87

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RCL

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after buying an additional 106,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 58,481 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 67,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.1 %

RCL opened at $135.71 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $137.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.02.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.