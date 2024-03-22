Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives $491.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $491.92.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $443.07 on Friday. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $434.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

