Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $238,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Raymond James by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,047 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Raymond James by 214.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,141,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,474,000 after buying an additional 778,644 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,503,000 after buying an additional 772,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF opened at $126.06 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $126.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.39.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

