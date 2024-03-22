Brokerages Set McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Target Price at $73.78

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $69.46 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.98.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

