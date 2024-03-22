Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Christian Kleinerman Sells 12,636 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 12,636 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total value of $1,987,895.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 748,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,715,791.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $242,910.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $345,000.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $285,000.00.

Snowflake Trading Down 2.9 %

SNOW opened at $158.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.15 and its 200-day moving average is $179.47. The stock has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 0.94. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.17 and a twelve month high of $237.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SNOW. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

