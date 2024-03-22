Scotiabank Raises Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $270.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $267.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PSA

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $281.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.16 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Public Storage by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,287,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,625,000 after purchasing an additional 18,428 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,850,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.