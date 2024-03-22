Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CEO Jerrell Shelton Sells 57,039 Shares

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Free Report) CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $872,696.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jerrell Shelton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 11th, Jerrell Shelton sold 3,723 shares of Cryoport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $60,871.05.

Cryoport Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $16.52 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $809.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CYRX. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

