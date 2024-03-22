Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CEO Jerrell Shelton Sells 57,039 Shares

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $872,696.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Jerrell Shelton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, Jerrell Shelton sold 3,723 shares of Cryoport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $60,871.05.
Cryoport Trading Up 3.1 %
NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $16.52 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $809.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CYRX. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cryoport
Cryoport Company Profile
Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.
Read More
