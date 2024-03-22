Insider Selling: Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Insider Sells $772,447.50 in Stock

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,323 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 106,291,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,316,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,868 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,416,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869,272 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

