Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) CFO Sells $1,205,570.52 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Landsittel sold 13,734 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $1,205,570.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,765.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Landsittel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Michael Landsittel sold 5,003 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $453,722.07.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $90.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.63. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $41.54 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day moving average of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 191.56% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. The business had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.65) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BPMC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 670,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,696,000 after buying an additional 33,243 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,080,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,144,000 after purchasing an additional 156,807 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

