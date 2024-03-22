David A. Duffield Sells 57,000 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total transaction of $15,505,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,067,000 shares in the company, valued at $290,245,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $276.49 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.25 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Workday by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Workday

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.