Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Down 0.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Shares of BW opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.37. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 662.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

