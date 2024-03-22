Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target Cut to $136.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SUI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.17.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $131.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.81. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $143.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 329.82%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

