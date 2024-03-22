HSBC Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $1,050.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HSBC from $880.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Wedbush raised their target price on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $885.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $914.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $728.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $555.79. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $258.50 and a 52-week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $6,807,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

