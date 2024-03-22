Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $58.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16. Nextracker has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $62.14.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.51. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $710.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nextracker will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,710,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 216,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nextracker by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,793,000 after acquiring an additional 199,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nextracker during the 4th quarter valued at $120,861,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Nextracker by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,927,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,319,000 after acquiring an additional 446,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nextracker by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after acquiring an additional 677,921 shares in the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

