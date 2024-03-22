Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives $7.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on APPS. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Digital Turbine
Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine
Digital Turbine Stock Down 2.5 %
APPS stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $283.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $14.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31.
Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. Research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Digital Turbine
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Digital Turbine
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.