Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives $7.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APPS. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,652,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,790,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,744,000 after buying an additional 543,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Digital Turbine by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,675,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,110,000 after buying an additional 195,425 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPS stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $283.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $14.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. Research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

