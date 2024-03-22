Brokerages Set 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Target Price at $4.31

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.31.

TWOU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on 2U in a report on Sunday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. 2U has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). 2U had a negative net margin of 33.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $255.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. Research analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of 2U by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 37,328 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of 2U by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 84,293 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $916,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in 2U by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,331,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 438,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 2U by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 88,104 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

