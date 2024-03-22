Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives $73.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.54.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

In other news, CFO John Alexander Young sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $76,171.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,023.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO John Alexander Young sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $76,171.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,023.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $31,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,157.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,148 shares of company stock worth $359,165. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,092,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,831,000 after purchasing an additional 69,864 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ambarella by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 456,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after buying an additional 123,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 359.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 59,923 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMBA opened at $50.47 on Friday. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.11.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 74.81% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

