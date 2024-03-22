Evercore ISI Increases Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target to $72.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.50.

Get Vistra alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Vistra

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra Increases Dividend

Shares of VST opened at $68.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average is $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Vistra has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $69.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 327,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 155,533 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 323.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 189,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 118,426 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,703,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 479,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after purchasing an additional 110,555 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.