Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Voyager Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.80.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics Trading Down 9.2 %
Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,236,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,752,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after acquiring an additional 47,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 200.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,613 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 153,291 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 13.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 901,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 104,144 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Voyager Therapeutics
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.