Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Voyager Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.80.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Down 9.2 %

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.43 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,236,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,752,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after acquiring an additional 47,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 200.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,613 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 153,291 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 13.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 901,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 104,144 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.