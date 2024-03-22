Mizuho Begins Coverage on Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $415.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised Home Depot from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Home Depot from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $366.76.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $395.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $365.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.51. The firm has a market cap of $391.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

