Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Hibbett, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Hibbett in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.68. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $8.30 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Get Hibbett alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HIBB. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Hibbett Price Performance

Hibbett stock opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $850.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77. Hibbett has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $83.00.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Hibbett in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Hibbett during the third quarter worth about $2,242,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hibbett by 81.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 81,850 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,685,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.