EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $350.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EPAM. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HSBC raised EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered EPAM Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $326.27.

Shares of EPAM opened at $283.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

