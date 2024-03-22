AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Insider Joel Wilhite Sells 136,158 Shares

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) insider Joel Wilhite sold 136,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $1,672,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 454,878 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,901.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joel Wilhite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Joel Wilhite sold 27,384 shares of AvidXchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $360,099.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at $13.09 on Friday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -56.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVDX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AvidXchange by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

