Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.30 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $6.60 price objective (down from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.86.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5,710.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 683,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 671,290 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,352,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 880.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,687,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,880 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,180,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 300,574 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 519,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 287,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

