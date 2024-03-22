StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 3M (NYSE:MMM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.60.

3M Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $107.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.82. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $113.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of 3M

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in 3M by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

