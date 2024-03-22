StockNews.com Lowers Crane (NYSE:CR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.67.

Get Crane alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Crane

Crane Price Performance

Shares of CR stock opened at $134.95 on Tuesday. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,282,000 after buying an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,322,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $156,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.