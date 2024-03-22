Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

AIRI opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $15.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.59. Air Industries Group has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

