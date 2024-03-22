Citigroup Boosts TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Price Target to $130.00

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TKO has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.46.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of TKO opened at $86.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. TKO Group has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $106.16.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.48 million. TKO Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,921,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,602,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,378,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,324,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,812,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

