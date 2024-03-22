Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGY shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Shares of Pagaya Technologies stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Pagaya Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.37. The company has a market cap of $627.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 6.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $7,713,000. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $4,099,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 143.8% during the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 2,761,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 1,629,156 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,736,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 194,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 551,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Free Report

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.