Brokerages Set Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) PT at $33.43

Shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

OCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Oculis from $64.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oculis

Oculis Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCS. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Oculis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oculis during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Oculis during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Oculis during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Searle & CO. purchased a new position in Oculis during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oculis stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29. Oculis has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Oculis Company Profile

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

