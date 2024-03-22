Brokerages Set MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) PT at $20.50

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several research firms have commented on MTG. Roth Mkm increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $21.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 61.72%. The firm had revenue of $284.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 164,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,941 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

