APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Receives $39.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.43.

APG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on APi Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Shares of APG stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -51.32, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. APi Group has a 52-week low of $20.43 and a 52-week high of $39.94.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. APi Group had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other APi Group news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,378,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,790,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,059 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,751,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 244,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

