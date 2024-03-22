Analysts Set Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) PT at $189.60

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Assurant by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 181,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Assurant by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,777,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Assurant by 0.5% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 35,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 7.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,748,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,581,000 after acquiring an additional 191,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $179.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Assurant has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $183.13.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assurant will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

