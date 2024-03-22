Analysts Set Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) PT at $189.60

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.60.
A number of analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.
Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $179.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Assurant has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $183.13.
Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assurant will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Assurant Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 24.04%.
Assurant Company Profile
Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.
