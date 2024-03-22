Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

FULC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

FULC stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 36.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $57,240.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,378.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,156,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,546,000 after purchasing an additional 922,603 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,718,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after buying an additional 541,171 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 38.2% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,308,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 28.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,183,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,924,000 after acquiring an additional 914,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 17,166 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

