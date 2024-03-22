Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Precision Drilling from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PDS

Precision Drilling Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:PDS opened at $65.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average of $60.14. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $73.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.10.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $372.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.78 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 466,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,344,000 after purchasing an additional 227,077 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 56,623 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.