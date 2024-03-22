Bank of America Cuts ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target to $7.80

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $11.00 to $7.80 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

ZIM opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.89. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $25.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at $887,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 431.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 77,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 62,888 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,402 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 179,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

