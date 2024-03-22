Guggenheim Boosts Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target to $40.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Get Gentex alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Gentex

Gentex Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. Gentex has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average is $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.42 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622,309 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Gentex by 95.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,823,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $222,021,000 after buying an additional 3,330,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $89,843,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gentex by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,664,000 after buying an additional 2,266,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.