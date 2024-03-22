Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EXC. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim cut Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Exelon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Get Exelon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXC

Exelon Stock Up 1.3 %

EXC opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Exelon by 247.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 98.8% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.