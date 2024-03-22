StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Trading Down 1.3 %

GAIA opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a market cap of $67.42 million, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Gaia has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $3.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaia by 48.4% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,097,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gaia by 12.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Gaia by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gaia by 13.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 30.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

