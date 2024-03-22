Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) CEO Sells $5,206,000.00 in Stock

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $50.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.18.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LVS. Susquehanna began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

